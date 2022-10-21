US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

