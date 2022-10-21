US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,053 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 73.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

RDVY opened at $40.35 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

