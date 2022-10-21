US Bancorp DE Has $327.65 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Exxon Mobil worth $327,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 89,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,175 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,664,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

