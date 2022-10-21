US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,347 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 26,901 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

RIO opened at $53.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

