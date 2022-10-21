US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aflac were worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 62,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,339,454 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

