US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.33.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $691.45.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.