US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.85.

