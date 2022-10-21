US Bancorp DE Sells 12,989 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after buying an additional 776,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.