US Bancorp DE Sells 1,927 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $630,307,000 after acquiring an additional 212,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,503,000 after acquiring an additional 162,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,494,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 445,846 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $160.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day moving average is $151.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

