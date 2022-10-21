US Bancorp DE Sells 7,163 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 160.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 11,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 11.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 48,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Baxter International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

