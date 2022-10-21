US Bancorp DE Sells 9,125 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.