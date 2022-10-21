Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 2,800 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $73,108.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $70,420.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $55,776,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $21,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after buying an additional 495,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after buying an additional 471,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $10,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

