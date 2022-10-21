Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.8% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $155.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

