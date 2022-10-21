Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 8.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.00 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

