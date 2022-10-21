Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

DSP stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 53.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

