Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,592 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 10.05% of NETGEAR worth $53,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.4% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after buying an additional 477,193 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $20.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,243 shares of company stock worth $210,824. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

