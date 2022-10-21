Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 49,932 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $51,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter worth $219,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 11.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. Masco Co. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

About Masco

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

