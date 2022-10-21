Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 82,663 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,663 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.97% of Stewart Information Services worth $53,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 20.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,430,000 after purchasing an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 404,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

STC stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

