Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,560 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.10% of Hanger worth $50,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hanger by 503.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.56 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

