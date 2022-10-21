Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $50,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,996,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,502,000 after buying an additional 267,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.