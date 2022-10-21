Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 329,136 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 794.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Curtiss-Wright worth $48,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $160.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $123.84 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

