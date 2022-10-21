Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 391,251 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 971,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 153,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

