Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 408,877 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Acadia Healthcare worth $56,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,788,568 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.54.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

