Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Choice Hotels International worth $48,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 241.5% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 906,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,573,000 after purchasing an additional 641,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.50 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $577,171.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,222.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. UBS Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

