Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.07 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $46,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

