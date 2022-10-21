Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $46.18 Million Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,198 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Patterson Companies worth $46,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

PDCO stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

