Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.73 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $48,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after purchasing an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $744,453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,928,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,364,000 after purchasing an additional 283,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,088,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,238,000 after purchasing an additional 258,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.36.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.