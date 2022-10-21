Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $49.06 Million Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359,530 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $49,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 22.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 151.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.8 %

CENTA stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,573,984.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

