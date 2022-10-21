Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.10 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of NVR worth $50,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in NVR by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 76 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,582.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,959.55 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,154.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4,242.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $137.54 by ($13.89). NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $82.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

