Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.94 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,413 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $52,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 428.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.17.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $172.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -107.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.74 and a 1 year high of $286.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.41 and its 200-day moving average is $197.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

