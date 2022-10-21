Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.81 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.95% of Murphy USA worth $53,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 96.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.8 %

MUSA stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.97. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.74 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

