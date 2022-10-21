Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.