Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 785,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,620 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $48,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 44.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $806,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,751 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,045. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.26. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

