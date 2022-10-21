Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665,927 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $49,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after purchasing an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $224.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $172.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.09, for a total value of $3,193,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,978,769.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

