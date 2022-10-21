Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 38,774 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $55,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $161.40 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.45). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.21.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.