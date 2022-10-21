Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,548 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $46,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $26,708.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.77 and a 1-year high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $708.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

