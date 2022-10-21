Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,704,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,044 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $49,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

