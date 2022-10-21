Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Lancaster Colony worth $52,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 7.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total value of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,803.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.11. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.52.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LANC. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.