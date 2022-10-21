Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 763,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,097 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $55,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,345,000 after buying an additional 44,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $87,533,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $79.34 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

