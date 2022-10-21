Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $47,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

