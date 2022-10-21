Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 192,775 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,941,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Synchrony Financial worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

