Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,962 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of KLA worth $51,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth about $577,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $277.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total transaction of $63,317.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

