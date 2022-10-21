Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 24,169 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of CoStar Group worth $50,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,607 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,316,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,584,000 after acquiring an additional 425,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,318,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,462 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.01 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.