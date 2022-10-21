Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 290,600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 766,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290,600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $53,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their target price on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Oracle Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

