Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 442,133 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 442,133 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Cabot worth $47,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cabot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $50.96 and a 52 week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

