Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 69,615 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433,578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 69,615 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $49,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 90,721 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 145,571 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, Pariax LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 208,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

