Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,427,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,217 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $47,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Sotera Health by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sotera Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $6.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.33. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

