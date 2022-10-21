Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.36

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.64. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 333 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 15.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of -0.39.

Vinci Partners Investments Announces Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 46.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

