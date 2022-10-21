Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.78. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.