Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to $220.00

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.89.

V opened at $187.22 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $353.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

